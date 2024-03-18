Modern Windows start strong in the CABC 6th Corporate Cup 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Modern Windows manhandled Landlite Philippines Corporation, 75-59, at the start of the Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup 2024 on Sunday evening, March 17, held at the Benedicto College Cebu City gymnasium.

Modern Windows that placed third in the previous season led as many as 16 points, 66-50, in the second half en route to clinching their huge opening game victory.

Four of its players headed by Darren Morandante finished with double-figures in their lopsided win in their first game in the CABC 6th Corporate Cup.

READ: 5th Corporate Cup kicks off July 9

Morandante erupted for 24 points with five rebounds, five assists, and one steal. KimKim Rebosura finished with a double-double game of 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, six steals, and one block.

Their teammate Joseph Cabigas also had a stellar double-double game of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Justin Aspacio had 13 points.

Anthony Bajenting scored 17 points with eight rebounds for Landlite.

READ: AEG beats Boysen to rule CABC 5th Corporate Cup hoop wars

Buildrite vs Davies Paint

Meanwhile, Buildrite eked out a hard-fought 80-77 victory against Davies Paints behind Ferdinand Tiro’s double-double outing in their opening game in the CABC 6th Corporate Cup.

Tiro scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to give Buildrite its opening-game win.

Elmo Ubanan scored 12 points and had eight boards and five assists for Buildrite, while teammates Al Marquita and Wilfredo Lastimosa chipped in 10 markers each.

John Terrence Buhawe spoiled his double-double game of 22 points and 11 rebounds for Davies Paints, so as did Jonas Panerio’s 14 points and Zach Elisha Go’s 13 markers.

READ: AEG, Boysen Paints to face off in CABC finals

Boysen Paints vs Lightstrong

In the other game in the CABC 6th Corporate Cup on Sunday, Boysen Paints,that placed second last season, beat Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 82-77, with Chester Hinagdanan leading the team with his double-double performance.

Hinagdanan scored 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Mark Paradero scored 13 points in Lightstrong’s losing efforts.

The CABC 6th Corporate Cup will have a longer season this year with its double-round robin elimination round, according to one of its organizers, Oliver Tan.

The top two teams will automatically advance to the semifinals, while the third to sixth-seeded teams will battle it out in the quarterfinals.

The winning teams in the quarterfinals will face the top two teams in the semifinals to determine the finals cast.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP