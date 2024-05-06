Boysen Paints routs Lightstrong in CABC 6th Corporate Cup cagefest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miggy Aparri exploded for a huge double-double game as Boysen Paint demolished the Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 91-51, in the ongoing Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup last Sunday, May 5, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Aparri unloaded 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Boysen Paint in defeating Lightstrong AAC Blocks.

Four of his teammates also had a field outing on Sunday evening after Chester Hinagdanan scored 18 points with 18 rebounds. Michael Judilla added 11 points, while Jeff Basallo and Kurt Dumandan each handed 10 points, apiece for Boysen.

Boysen led by as many as 41 points, 88-47, in the second half with Francis Dumadag emerging as the lone double-digit scorer for Lightstrong AAC with 16 markers and nine boards.

Also grabbing a lopsided win on Sunday evening was Davies Paints after beating Buildrite, 87-64.

Miguel Cenabre and John Buhawe tandemed in Davies Paints’ lopsided win. Cenabre tallied 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and one steal, while Buhawe had 23 points, seven boards, four assists, four steals, and one block.

Their teammate Harold Villamor chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.

Buildrite’s Airo James Alob scored 23 points, while Jun Villacorta and Wilfredo Lastimosa spoiled their double-double performances. Lastimosa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Villacorta added 10 points and 10 rebounds in their defeat.

Lastly, Modern Windows escaped with a 76-75 win over Landlite.

Francis Cabigas poured 24 points with nine rebounds and one steal for Modern Windows, while Kim Rebosura added 16 points, and eight rebounds and paired it with two assists and one steal.

Justin Aspacio had 17 points for the winning squad that endured 13 lead changes and seven deadlocks before the final buzzer sounded.

Landlite’s Jeopar Gerundio had a double-double game of 23 points and 10 rebounds in their losing efforts, while teammate Aaron Yang scored 12 points.

Photo caption: Miggy Aparri soars high for a layup during their CABC 6th Corporate Cup Game. | Contributed photo

