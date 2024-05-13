cdn mobile

Alleged informant in leaked PDEA docs is dead — dela Rosa

By: Maila Ager - Inquirer.net | May 13,2024 - 09:48 PM



Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Monday, May 13, 2024, resumes its motu proprio investigation, hoping to come out with a piece of legislation that criminalizes unauthorized release of classified documents or information. Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB

MANILA,  Philippines – Senator  Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa revealed that the confidential informant tagged in the alleged leaked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) documents is already dead.

Dela Rosa said the informant was identified as a certain “Ian” based on information he received from former PDEA agents.

“Ang pangalan ng confidential informant na yan naglaglag dyan kay Maricel Soriano ay yung anak-anakan daw ni  Maricel  Soriano na ang pangalan ay Ian,” said the senator during the hearing of the  Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs on Monday.

(The name of the confidential informant who implicated Maricel Soriano is allegedly her supposed adopted child named Ian.)

“Ngayon, yung Ian na yan patay na,” Dela Rosa, chairman of the panel, said.

(Now, that Ian is already dead.)

The senator said Ian was supposedly the same informant earlier mentioned by former PDEA agent Jonathan Morales but did not want to identify during last week’s hearing of the committee.

“May former PDEA agent na nagfeed sa akin ng info pero it needs further validation pa. Bale yun daw ang confidential informant ni Morales,” Dela Rosa said in a text message after the hearing.

(A former PDEA agent  fed me that information but it still needs further evaluation.  He [Ian] was allegedly the confidential informant of Morales.)

“Yan daw allegedly yung ayaw pangalanan ni Morales na CI nya pero unverified pa,” he added.

(He was allegedly the confidential informant that Morales doesn’t want to name, but it’s still unverified).

During the hearing, Dela Rosa  said he was not taking this information “hook, line and sinker”  as he was just sharing this to the  committee.

“That’s per information, hindi ako naniniwala kaya shinare ko  lang sa committee na ito for you to evaluate,” he said.

(That’s per information, I don’t believe it, so I just shared it with this committee for you to evaluate)

Actress Maricel Mariano and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. were  supposedly named  in the alleged leaked PDEA’s pre-operational documents signed by Morales on March 11, 2012.

The agency has already denied the existence of this documents.

Despite the panel head’s revelation, Senator Jinggoy Estrada insisted that Morales’ credibility is “zero” unless he remembers  the name of his confidential informant.

Before this, Dela Rosa pressed Morales to identify his confidential informant, saying his continued refusal would be used to question  his  credibility.

“Hindi kaya ayaw mo lang sabihin yung identity dahil nga meron tayong code of conduct between handlers and confindetial informants na kahit anong mangyari walang laglagan dahil buhay ko ang  nakataya? Hindi ba yan ang nasa isip mo?”  the senator  asked.

(Could it be that you just don’t want to disclose the identity because we have a code of conduct between handlers and confidential informants that no matter what happens, there should be no betrayal because life is at stake? Isn’t that what’s on your mind?)

“Ganun na nga po,” Morales answered.

“So kinonfirm mo  na ayaw mong sabihin? Alam mo?”  Dela Rosa asked again.

(So you confirmed that you don’t want to say? But you know?)

TAGS: Bato Dela Rosa, Pdea
