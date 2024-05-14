Drunk habal-habal driver nabbed for alarm and scandal in Barili

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A drunk habal-habal driver landed in jail for allegedly challenging bystanders to a fight while under the influence of alcohol in Barangay Poblacion, Barili town, southwestern Cebu on Monday evening, May 13, 2024.

The incident happened at around 7:25 p.m. near the public market in the barangay.

The arrested habal-habal driver was identified as Junard Mark Bayadog, 24, single and a resident of Barangay Guting, Barili, Cebu.

Police, in a report, said that they received a call for police assistance in the area due to a disturbance perpetrated by an intoxicated man.

Bayadog was allegedly yelling loudly to challenge anyone in the area to a duel for no apparent reason. His behavior then caused the residents to be alarmed for their safety.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, the suspect was reportedly caught in the act of shouting profanities in a scandalous manner while intoxicated.

Bayadog was allegedly creating trouble by instigating bystanders to approach him and engage in a physical fight. Fortunately, no one accepted his challenge so the problem did not escalate.

The habal-habal driver was immediately arrested and first brought to the Barili Infirmary Hospital for medical and physical examination.

When asked by police what caused his outburst, Bayadog reportedly said that it was because he was drunk and did not remember what he was doing.

This was the first time that the habal-habal driver was arrested as he had no prior records, said police.

As of this writing, Bayadog is detained at the custodial facility of the Barili Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will be facing charges of alarm and scandal, said the police report.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 56 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

