GSIS to provide loans for El Niño, rabies victims in 13 areas

MANILA — Members and pensioners in 13 areas nationwide that are affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon and rabies, which is a common health concern during the dry season, can avail of the emergency loan program provided by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The GSIS has set aside P1.7 billion to provide for this emergency loan to the affected members and pensioners.

The El Niño and rabies victims in 13 areas, which can avail of these loans also include three from Cebu, which are two cities and a town — these are Toledo City, Naga City, and Cordova town.

Over 77,000 members and pensioners would benefit from the program, which features credit with an interest rate of 6 percent per annum and a repayment period of three years, said the pension fund for government workers in a statement on Tuesday, May 14.

The GSIS said those with an existing emergency loan balance could borrow up to P40,000 to clear their previous loan and receive a maximum net amount of P20,000.

Those without an existing loan may apply for up to P20,000.

Qualified applicants include those residing or working in Buenavista town in Marinduque province where rising rabies cases have been reported. Last month, Buenavista and Boac, another town in the province, were placed under a state of calamity due to a high number of rabies cases.

Also covered by the program are several locations affected by the El Niño onslaught, which has so far resulted in agriculture losses amounting to P6.3 billion based on latest government estimates. These areas include Catbalogan City in Western Samar; Cordova, Naga City, and Toledo City in Cebu; Iloilo City; Buenavista in Guimaras; Bayawan City and Sta. Catalina in Negros Oriental; Antique; Basilan; and Datu Piang and Sultan sa Barongis in Maguindanao del Sur.

Requirements

To qualify for the assistance program, the GSIS said active members must not be on unpaid leave and facing any administrative or legal cases.

They must also have made at least six monthly premium payments prior to application. At the same time, their net take-home pay should not be less than P5,000, as required by the General Appropriations Act.

On the other hand, old-age and disability pensioners must have a net monthly pension that is at least 25 percent of the gross amount they receive.

Borrowers may file applications through the GSIS Touch. The deadline for the submission of applications is on June 7 for Luzon areas, May 31 for Visayas, and June 1 for Mindanao.

The GSIS last month urged its old-age and survivor pensioners to take advantage of available online services, instead of visiting its branches for transactions amid the extreme weather.

