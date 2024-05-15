Cebu City’s Office for Senior Citizens seeks additional P48M to bridge budget deficit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) here has recognized a shortfall in its budget allocation for the needs of the elderly and requested additional funds to supplement its annual budget this year.

OSCA asked the Cebu City government for an additional P48 million on top of their annual P1.8 billion budget for their yearly aid to the elderly.

In OSCA’s ‘Sungkod ni Lolo og Lola’ teleradyo program over Sugboanon Channel, Lawyer Homer Cabaral, the head of OSCA, stated that additional funds are necessary because the P1.8 billion allocated by the city can only accommodate 90,000 out of the registered 95,555 senior citizens.

This leaves 5,555 elders without support.

Cabaral stated that, in light of this problem, the office plans to submit a supplemental budget proposal to the city council for deliberation.

“Mangayo ta’g pangaliya, mag-ampo ta og atong paninguhaon nga ma-budgetan ning mga senior citizens nga wala pa ka-avail og financial assistance,” he said.

Cabaral also admitted that his office delayed the approval of new applicants for senior citizens due to its limited funds.

Requirements of senior citizen beneficiaries

He said that OSCA’s funds for the yearly financial aid for senior citizens are based on guidelines under City Ordinance 2529.

The ordinance states that qualified beneficiaries can avail of the P12,000 yearly financial assistance from the city provided that they comply with requirements, among which is that he or she must be a registered voter as of 2013.

The senior citizen must also be a resident of the city for at least six months, must be a Filipino citizen, and must have a city-issued senior citizens ID card.

Partial centenarian aid

Meanwhile, Cabaral plans to propose to the City Council that the age requirement for partial centenarian aid be lowered from 80 to 70.

He explained that reducing the age threshold would enable more seniors to enjoy the benefits sooner, without having to wait as long.

“Kung partial man gane na, mohanyo ta nga paubsan gamay [ang edad]. Kung 70, P10,000 [ang madawat]; kung 80, P20,000. Kwaan-kwaan nato ang P100,000,” he said.

(If it’s partial, we will ask to lower the age a little. If 70, the beneficiary will get P10,000; if 80, P20,000. We’ll get a little from the P100,000.)

Cabaral noted that since not all seniors reach 80, it is worth considering providing the incentive at earlier age.

“Dili practical (kung paabton pa og 100). Tinood nga makaabot lage og 100 pero maglubog na sad ka. Dili na nimo mapahimuslan ang P100,000,” he added.

(It’s not practical to wait to get to 100. It’s true that it’s something to get to 100 but that’s too old. THe P100,000 won’t be enjoyed that much anymore.)

