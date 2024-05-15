Minors accused of stealing gadgets in Dalaguete school

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 15,2024 - 10:05 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another crime involving minors took place in Cebu, and this time they were accused of stealing gadgets from an elementary school in Dalaguete town in the southern part of the province.

Police in Dalaguete successfully retrieved the laptops and tablets stolen from Cawayan Central Elementary School last Tuesday, May 14.

And the thieves happened to be a group of minors, who were also apprehended on the same day.

Last Tuesday morning, the administrators and faculty of the school reported to police that several of their gadgets went missing.

Investigators believed that they had been stolen after they found signs of forced entry into the rooms where the gadgets were stored.

The burglars took off with at least 15 tablets and three laptops, worth P143,000.00, said Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, Dalaguete Police Station said.

They also stole some food merchandise from the school, said Albotra.

Based on initial findings, the burglars gained access by breaking some braces in the comfort room of the principal’s office and exited through the school’s front door.

Fortunately, police were able to track down the group of burglars with the help of surveillance footage near the school as well as claims from witnesses. They also recovered all stolen items.

Albotra confirmed that the group responsible were all minors and still studying. They also told police that they stashed some of the stolen items in a bushy area near the school.

Police in Dalaguete are now coordinating with the Dalaguete Municipal Social Welfare Office to turn over the minors apprehended.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

Last week, a shootout occurred in Liloan town in northern Cebu, wherein minors were also involved.

