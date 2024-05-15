Rep. Richard Gomez: Threats won’t stop me from serving people

ORMOC CITY, Leyte — Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez assures his constituents that the alleged threats on his life will not stop him from serving and doing his public duties.

Gomez was referring to the information reliable sources about the alleged plan to assassinate the Leyte 4th District representative, 4 Leyte mayors, and barangay chairmen in the 3rd and 4th districts of Leyte.

According to the alleged information that the Gomez camp received, a large amount of money has been offered allegedly to eliminate the Leyte 4th District representative and 4 mayors.

These mayors are Leyte Mayor Arnold James Ysidoro, Tabango Mayor Bernard Jonathan Remandaban, San Isidro Mayor Remedio Veloso, and Alang-Alang Mayor Lovely Y. Castro.

Aside from that each barangay chairman in the 2 districts of Leyte — the 3rd and 4th — has each a large amount of money offered for their heads.

These were allegedly offered to guns-for-hire.

“I repeat: I will not be stopped from serving and performing my mandate,” Gomez said in a statement posted online.

He said he would continue to oppose those in the different municipalities of his district who were into illegal activities.

Gomez said even “if my personal interests, including my life, are put on the line.”

He added that he was prepared to face these threats and fight for the right to serve his constituents and his people’s right to a good and fair government.

Gomez’s camp, however, did not say who was behind the alleged assassination plot.

