Cebu City Council OKs P400M financial aid for 80 barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government will soon distribute financial assistance to its 80 barangays.

The City Council approved the allocation of P400 million during their May 15 session.

The resolutions were authored by City Councilors Franklyn Ong, the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), and Jocelyn Pesquera.

This funding is part of the city’s 2023 Annual Budget, with the specific amounts allocated to each barangay determined by the Office of the Mayor.

The 16 barangays receiving P13 million each are Adlaon, Agsungot, Basak San Nicolas, Budlaan, Buot, Cambinocot, Kamagayan, Lusaran, Mabini, Pahina San Nicolas, Pamutan, Paril, Pung-ol Sibugay, Sinsin, Sta. Cruz, and Sudlon I.

Councilor Ong explained that these barangays need more support from the City Government because they have smaller annual budgets. Each barangay has identified specific programs or projects to be funded, with proposals approved and signed by Mayor Michael Rama.

After the council’s approval, the executive department will start processing the release of the financial assistance. /clorenciana

