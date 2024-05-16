Mandaue City prepares for rainy season

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — As part of their preparation for the rainy season, the Department of General Services and the Engineering Office of Mandaue City have started declogging drainages and manholes since last week.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes advised the barangays to help in declogging manholes and waterways in their respective areas while the weather is still hot.

He is also encouraging the private sector to help in cleaning their respective areas.

The mayor said that dredging and desilting operations are also being conducted in the city’s rivers and wetland areas in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Dili lang ta mo-limit sa mga government agencies. Atoa sad gipanawagan sa private sectors nga maong pagpanglimpyo kay kini’ng problema sa baha kita mangyud ang maapektuhan ani. Mao na panawagan nga motabang tag panlimpyo sugod sa atoang tugkaran,” said Cortes.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) had said the El Niño phenomenon is expected to end in June.

PAGASA also said that the La Niña phenomenon may develop in the months of June, July, and August.

