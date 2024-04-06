Cebu weather: Generally fair with isolated rain in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas Regional Services Division said that Cebu City and the rest of Cebu Province will have a generally fair weather with isolated rain showers due localized thunderstorms in the next five days.

Pagasa said this is going to be a reprieve from the very hot weather that Cebuanos experienced in the past days.

In its weather forecast on Saturday, April 6, Pagasa said that Cebu will have cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rain showers due localized thunderstorms.

Temperature is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the heat index is expected to reach a maximum of 38 degrees celsius on Saturday, April 6.

Wind speeds are forecasted between 20 to 40 kilometers per hour, with coastal conditions ranging from light to moderate.

Relief from the strong El Niño

Pagasa said that Cebuanos may already experience relief as the strong El Niño is expected to fade by the end of May.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said during the “Pagtuki, Pagsusi ug Pagsuta” program aired over the Cebu City Government’s Sugboanon Channel that the effects of El Niño may already gradually diminish by the end of May.

Still, Quiblat is urging the Cebunaos to continue to be vigilant and take precaution against the ill effects of exposure to too much heat.

Quiblat attributed the intense heat in Cebu to the dry season that is experience in March and April, which was worsened by the impact of the El Niño.

He said that the country is currently experiencing a “strong” El Niño, marked by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific rising at least 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

Record-high temperature

Cebu recorded its highest temperature for the year at 39 degrees Celsius on March 27, which indicated a trend of increasing heat.

Quiblat warned that the heat index here could soar to as high as 41 degrees Celsius this month and may even reach 44 degrees Celsius next month.

He asked Cebuanos to brace for more discomfort and to be extra cautious.

The Pagasa-Mactan chief warned against outdoor activities to prevent heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

At the same time, he is urging people to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and by avoiding warm beverages.

Quiblat also emphasized the risk of the extreme heat to pets as he advised pet owners to always keep them hydrated to prevent heat stroke.

Below average rainfall

While there’s a possibility for El Niño to weaken in the coming months, Quiblat cautioned against high hopes. He said that despite moving towards more neutral weather patterns by June, rainfall is expected to remain below average.

In addition, Quiblat said that the decreased rainfall trend is likely to persist even as the country starts to shift to La Niña later this year.

“Bisan og mosulod na ang La Niña, expected gyud ang kakuwangan sa uwan. Duna sad tay forecast nga naay slight delayed onset of the rainy season,” he said.

He said that the rainy season may start in July yet instead of late in May or early in June as experienced in the past years.

