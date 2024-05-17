Unconsolidated PUVs will be apprehended starting May 16 — LTFRB

By: Adrian Parungao - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | May 17,2024 - 06:10 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Starting Thursday, May 16, unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs) will be apprehended.

This is according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Documents of PUVs, which should be displayed on the dashboards or windshields of the vehicles, would be checked by the personnel of the Land Transportation Office, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and Philippine National Police, said the LTFRB.

“Authorities will check the serial number on the document issued by the LTFRB displayed on their jeepneys during the operations that started on May 16,” it said in a statement.

The deadline for consolidating PUVs under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, which seeks to replace old units with more modern models, lapsed on April 30.

The LTFRB and Department of Transportation likewise gave a 15-day grace period for drivers and operators to join cooperatives for consolidation, which ended on May 15.

After the deadline, unconsolidated PUVs will be considered “colorum” and will be disallowed from being used on roads as public transport vehicles.

The regulatory board said unconsolidated or colorum PUVs face penalties that include vehicle impoundment, while its driver and operator shall be suspended for one year and slapped with a P50,000 fine, respectively.

