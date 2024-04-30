Cebu: Unconsolidated jeepneys tagged as colorum starting May 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The traditional jeepneys that have not joined cooperatives as mandated by the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will be deemed “colorum” or illegal, starting on May 1, 2024.

As they are now deemed “colorum,” drivers will be apprehended if caught plying their route.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 7, urged all operators and drivers to expedite the gathering of requirements for consolidation, as today, April 30, was the deadline.

He said that they should not be complacent, as there would be no possibility of an extension, given that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had already made the final decision.

“Sa pagkakaron, daghan kaayo og tawo [nagprocess para consolidation] diri kay mao man lage atong kina-iya nga og kanus-a ang deadline mao pa sad ang pagkara-kara, basin mudaghan pa ni, basta last day na gyud karon,” Montealto said in an interview on Tuesday, April 30.

(For now, there are many people [who are processing documents for the consolidation] here because that is our attitude that when it is the deadline that is the time that we move, perhaps more will come, but today will already be the last day.)

According to Montealto, they cannot extend the consolidation process since it could constitute a violation if they were to extend it without an official directive.

He warned those who still did not have plans for consolidation and reiterated that according to the guidelines, all unconsolidated jeepneys not only would be classified as “colorum,” but their franchise and provisional authority would also be revoked.

“Wala na sila’y choice if mobyahe gyud sila, dakpon naman sila sa LTO or sa atong highway patrol. If madakpan, i-impound, pwede nila lukaton pero mahal na kaayo, 50,000 og PUJ. Unya unsaon man gihapon nila og lukaton nga dili naman sila kabyahe,” he said.

(They don’t have a choice if they will ply their route, the LTO will apprehend them or our highway patrol. If they would be apprehended, their vehicle will be impounded but they can still get back their vehicle but it would be very expensive if it is a PUJ. And how can they get it back if they cannot ply their routes anymore.)

Regarding traditional jeepneys whose drivers and operators have participated in the consolidation, Montealto explained that these units would retain operational permission for 27 months following the consolidation deadline.

This grace period spanning over two years is intended to ease the transition towards the complete integration of modern jeepneys into public transportation.

Moreover, Montealto clarified that there will be “no phaseout” of jeepneys under the government’s PUVMP; instead, units that would no longer be roadworthy or emissions-compliant would be replaced.

According to the LTFRB, jeepneys must now be equipped with engines that are at least Euro-4 emission compliant and feature safety enhancements such as dash cams, speed limiters, CCTV cameras, an automatic fare collection system, and must adhere to the Philippine National Standards (PNS) approved by the Bureau of Philippine Standards.

Thus, consolidation would be the most important step in the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, Montealto stated.

He noted that without consolidation, operations would continue as they currently were—with individuals working independently, competing on the streets, and lacking proper standards for operation and safety.

He also explained that forming a single corporation or cooperative would enable drivers to address problems related to their livelihood as one cohesive group.

In Central Visayas, Montealto said that the current consolidation rate stood at 89 percent.

He, however, said that the report was still pending finalization, which was why he would be unable to provide the exact number of traditional jeepneys that had undergone consolidation for the PUVMP.

Montealto further noted that aside from those disinterested in consolidating, the jeepney units that did not undergo the process these included those already out of operation and those deemed “beyond economical repair.”

“Katong dili magpaconsolidate, akong hangyo ninyo ayaw na lang gyud mo og dagan kay perwisyo na kaayo, madakpan mo diha sa dalan. Ang mga pasahero ninyo mga luoy kaayo kay need panaogon kay i-impound inyo units. Ang maayong buhaton na lang ninyo i-drop ninyo inyo units to private, dropping na lang inyo bayran diri,” he said.

(Those who did consolidate, our appeal to you is don’t ply your routes anymore because it would be a hassle if you will be apprehended on the streets. Pity your passengers because they would be asked to get off your vehicle because they would be impounded. What would be better to do is you drop your units nto a private one, then you would only pay the dropping.)

On April 28, the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) and allied organizations urged the Supreme Court (SC) to temporarily halt the government’s implementation of its April 30 deadline for modernizing and consolidating public utility vehicles (PUVs) nationwide.

The supplemental petition, along with an urgent reiterative motion for the issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or writ of preliminary injunction, was filed a day before the April 30 deadline. Neri Colmenares, Bayan Muna Chairman and co-counsel for the petitioners, emphasized, “If franchises are canceled by April 30, grave and irreparable injury would result, even if the drivers and commuters ultimately win this case.”

Meanwhile, in Cebu, the Piston Cebu chapter has not announced any protests but mentioned plans to only visit the LTFRB 7 office for a dialogue with the regional director.

