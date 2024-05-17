Pagasa: 37 areas to experience 42°C to 45°C heat index on May 17

By: Zacarian Sarao - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | May 17,2024 - 10:12 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty seven areas nationwide are expected to experience a heat index of 42 to 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, May 17.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan; Sangley Point, Cavite; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur might be expected to have a 45-degree Celsius heat index, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Bacnotan, La Union; Roxas City, Capiz; Iloilo City, Iloilo; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte while 43 degrees Celsius could be anticipated in Naia Pasay City, Metro Manila; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; ISU Echague, Isabela; Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga; Baler (Radar), Aurora; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Cuyo, Palawan; Virac (Synop), Catanduanes; Guiuan, Eastern Samar; and Cotabato City, Maguindanao might likely experience hot weather of up to 44 degrees Celsius, said the state weather agency.

Pagasa further said that sweltering temperatures will peak at 42 degrees Celsius on Friday in the Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Aparri, Cagayan; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Iba, Zambales; CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija; Casiguran, Aurora; Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas; Infanta, Quezon;

Alabat, Quezon; Daet, Camarines Norte; Masbate City, Masbate; CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur; Catarman, Northern Samar; Catbalogan, Samar; Davao City, Davao del Sur; and Butuan City, Agusan del Norte.

According to Pagasa, heat index is “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

Once it ranges from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius, Pagasa automatically tags it under “danger category” as it increases the risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the Department of Health previously reminded the public to stay hydrated, avoid sodas, iced tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks, wear loose and light clothes, limit outdoor activities and wear protection against the sun, such as caps, umbrellas and sun screen.

On the other hand, the state weather service said lowest heat indices will be experienced in Baguio City and La Trinidad in Benguet at peak 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday.

