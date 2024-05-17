Bamban Mayor Alice Guo must be probed, says President Marcos

By: Jean Mangaluz - Reporter / @JMangaluzINQ - Inquirer.net | May 17,2024 - 11:22 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Questions on how Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was elected has been raised by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

President Marcos noted that local leaders did not know her.

“Kilala ko lahat ng mga taga-Tarlac na politiko. Walang may kilala sa kanya,” the president said in an ambush interview in Cagayan de Oro.

(I know all of the politicians from Tarlac. Nobody knows her.)

“Kaya nagtataka kami kung saan nanggaling ito? Bakit ganito ito? Hindi namin malaman. Kaya kailangan talagang imbestigahan,” emphasized Marcos.

(So that’s why we are puzzled as to where she came from. Why is it like this? We do not know, so it needs to be investigated.)

Asked if cases like Guo’s could pose a security risk, Marcos admitted they could.

“Palagay ko. Hindi natin malaman kaya kailangan talaga nating pag-aralan nang mabuti. Pero may possibility na ganyan,” said Marcos.

(I suppose. We would not be able to know unless we study it well. But there is a possibility of that.)

Guo’s citizenship came into question when she failed to answer basic questions about her citizenship and upbringing during a Senate hearing on Philippine offshore gaming operator businesses.

Seemingly coming from nowhere, Guo only got a birth certificate when she was 17 years old.

She also failed to provide details about her schooling.

