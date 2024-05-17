Man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in Liloan

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 17,2024 - 11:17 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 28-year-old glass installer has been jailed for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside a comfort room at a private subdivision in Liloan town, northern Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2024.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, Carl Dave Cañares, a glass installer from San Fernando, Cebu and living in Looc, Poblacion in Liloan, was identified by the 16-year-old victim. She reported the attack with her mother at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Police arrested Cañares in a hot-pursuit operation at 5:05 p.m. the same day after the victim positively identified him from afar and took him to the Liloan Police Station.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon revealed that the victim was in a relationship with the son of Cañares’ employer, and her mother worked at a barbecue place next to Cañares’ workplace.

Gingoyon revealed that on Wednesday, the suspect startled the victim by touching her leg. Shortly after, he entered a restroom and persuaded the victim to follow him inside.

The frightened victim, unsure of what to do, followed the suspect into the restroom, where he allegedly raped her. Cañares is currently detained at the Liloan Police Station, awaiting charges for statutory rape and rape.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 23 kilometers north of Cebu City. /clorenciana

