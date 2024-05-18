Cebu weather: Pagasa forecasts slightly to moderate conditions

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu weather is forecasted to be a continuation of slight to moderate conditions with potential heat index concerns in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province the weather bureau based in Mactan said.

In its issued weather outlook on May 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas Regional Services Division reports that temperatures across Metro Cebu and the entirety of Cebu Province are set to fluctuate between 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Winds originating from the East to the Northeast are anticipated to achieve speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. Coastal waters are forecasted to maintain slight to moderate conditions, with wave heights anticipated to range from 0.8 to 1.3 meters.

READ:

Within Metro Cebu, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may peak at 33 degrees Celsius. Notably, the maximum heat index is projected to be 40 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, similar Cebu weather patterns are anticipated over the subsequent five-day period, with temperatures maintaining a range of 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Winds are forecasted to persist from the East to Northeast at speeds mirroring those of the previous day, while coastal waters are expected to retain their slight to moderate designation.

Across the entirety of the Visayas region, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected. Pagasa predicts the possibility of isolated rain showers and/or thunderstorms attributed to Easterlies.

Pagasa forecasts light to moderate winds originating from the East to Northeast across Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro. Correspondingly, seas are expected to exhibit slight to moderate conditions.

Residents and visitors alike are strongly urged to prioritize hydration and implement preventive measures against the sweltering conditions, especially given the anticipated maximum heat index of 40 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, vigilance is advised concerning isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

For continued updates and advisories about Cebu weather, the public is encouraged to remain tuned to local news channels and official Pagasa announcements.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP