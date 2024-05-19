Dave Apolinario’s first world title fight will be in Mexico

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 19,2024 - 08:19 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing’s top prospect Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario will spend his first world title shot on hostile soil.

The Mexican boxing outfit, Zanfer Boxing, won the purse bid for Apolinario and Angel Ayala’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title fight later this year.

This means that Apolinario will fight Ayala for the world title in Mexico with the official date and venue yet to be announced.

Purse bid

To recall, a purse bid was initiated by the IBF between Apoliarnio and Ohashi Promotions and Ayala’s Zanfer Boxing last month.

After three weeks of negotiations, Zanfer Boxing of renowned Mexican boxing promoter Fernando Beltran won the purse bid. Beltran placed a bid of $255,000, which exceeded Ohashi Promotions’ $215,000 purse.

Last year, Apolinario signed a co-promotional deal with Ohashi Promotions, one of Japan’s top boxing outfits.

Fights abroad

In fact, Apolinario already fought in Japan twice in fight cards put up by Ohashi Promotions.

Ohashi Promotions is now very popular in Japan for being the promoter of Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue along with other notable boxing champions.

Apolinario isn’t a newbie in fighting abroad. The 25-year-old native of Maasim, Saranggani has also fought in South Africa which earned him the International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title by knocking out hometown bet Gideon Buthelezi in the first round.

To date, he remains unbeaten in 20 fights with 14 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Ayala, 23, defeated Nicaraguan ex-IBF world light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado via unanimous decision last October 2023. His most recent victory stretched his unbeaten record to 17 wins with seven knockouts.

