Manila cop goes viral for caring for stray dogs

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer at the Manila Police Station (PS) 11 in Binondo has captured the hearts of netizens after a TikTok video showed him taking care of stray dogs at his workstation.

In the video posted by Krizlyn Mayao, Staff Sergeant Oliver Alfonso, a graveyard shift patroller assigned to Soler Outpost, can be seen giving water to the street dogs and allowing them to rest on the chairs near his desk.

The video received mixed reactions from netizens, with many calling for food donations to help the stray dogs.

“This should be called PAWLICE ASSISTANCE DESK,” commented user arki.hlptc.

“Mga rich TikToker, YouTuber dyan baka naman pa-donate ng bowls nila, kung may extra food nadin,” wrote another user, Hannah Isabel. (For rich Tiktokers or YouTubers out there, you could donate bowls and food for these dogs.)

Family of dog lovers

Another user, claiming to be the wife of Alfonso’s cousin, commented, “The police officer belongs to a family of dog lovers.”

Meanwhile, Alfonso confirmed in a phone interview with INQUIRER.net that his family owns five dachshunds—one of them already 10 years old—and also tends to stray cats staying just outside their home.

In addition, he said that even his fellow police officers assigned to the graveyard shift are dog lovers and are currently helping out three dogs at their main station just behind the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo.

Stray dogs

“Actually, when there are stray dogs, they let them inside the office. They are taking care of three dogs; two of them are already fat,” said Alfonso, who has been assigned to Soler Outpost since 2018.

“The ones in the TikTok video have been at Soler Outpost for almost two years now,” he added.

Alfonso said that giving water and food to the stray cats and dogs is the least he could do to help them.

“They cannot speak, so they just approach you and make you realize that they need help, shelter, and food. As they say, they are voiceless, and we need to be their voice,” the police officer said.