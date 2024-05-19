Cebu City Hall JO workers soon to get ‘premium pay’

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 19,2024 - 10:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Job order (JO) personnel at Cebu City Hall may receive up to P5,000 in premium pay in May and November if the proposed ordinance is passed.

Authored by Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and Councilor Edgardo Labella II, the ordinance was first discussed in the City Council’s regular session in April and was passed for the third and final reading on May 15.

The proposed ordinance, titled “Job Order Service Premium for Job Order Personnel in Cebu City,” aims to recognize the contributions and hard work of JO personnel, in line with the City Government’s commitment to protect workers’ rights and promote their welfare.

To qualify for the premium pay, JO personnel must have completed at least three months of satisfactory service by April 30 and October 30 each year, as certified by their department heads, and their contracts must be active as of May 15 and November 15.

Moreover, those who have worked for less than three months but have provided satisfactory service will receive a pro rata premium pay. For instance, personnel who have worked for two to three months will receive up to P3,000, while those who have worked for one to two months will receive up to P1,500.

The Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling reviewed the provision and cited Joint Circular No. 1 series of 2017 from the Civil Service Commission, Commission on Audit, and the Department of Budget and Management.

This circular states that job order workers should receive wages equivalent to comparable government positions, plus a premium of up to 20% of the wage. These payments come from the agency’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses budget.

Garcia noted in the proposed ordinance that job order workers are not entitled to mid-year and year-end bonuses, awards, or performance incentives, and have no job security, but they may receive a premium of up to 20% of their salary.

On May 17, the city’s Public Information Office reported that Henry Tomalabcad, head of the Human Resource Development Office, said they are waiting for the ordinance’s approval. Additionally, on May 15, City Hall employees received their mid-year bonus equivalent to one month’s basic salary.

Tomalabcad also urged employees to practice financial literacy.

“Ato nang iremind atong mga empleyado nga og naa gani ta’y mga bonuses, at least 10 percent of their salary or bonus, ila jud nang e-save for future use. Naa tay gitawag nga financial literacy,” Tomalabcad said. /clorenciana

