Motorcycle rider killed in collision with trailer truck in Naga, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider died in an accident with a trailer truck on Uling-Naga Road in Brgy. Naalad, Naga City, southern Cebu at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The victim was identified as Ananias Aliganga Alimento, 63, a resident of Humayan, Brgy. Pangdan in Naga City. His passenger and wife, Alexandria Lapiz Alimento, 58, was also injured.

According to the Naga Police Station investigation, the motorcycle and the trailer truck, driven by Denmil Bulao Lumayno, 38, from Brgy. Pakigne in Minglanilla, were traveling in opposite directions.

The motorcycle was heading from Humayan, Naga, to Naga City, while the truck was traveling from Carcar to Toledo City.

When they reached the area, the truck crossed into the opposite lane, causing a collision.

The victims were taken to Naga Infirmary, but the motorcycle rider was declared dead on arrival.

The Naga Police Station is still investigating the incident.

The truck driver may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and property damage. /clorenciana

