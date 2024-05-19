cdn mobile

PSA-7: 6.6 million already registered for PhilSys ID in C. Visayas

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 19,2024 - 11:58 AM

National ID

PAPER ID A congressional worker shows a sample of the PhilSys ID presented to the House of Representatives when the Philippine Statistics Authority was seeking funding. —INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 6.6 million people in Central Visayas now have Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) IDs.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7), 6,682,192 individuals are registered, reaching 94.9 percent of their 7,040,833 target.

They’ve already given out 4,328,065 physical ID cards and 2,333,544 ePhilIDs since registration began in 2020.

The PSA-7 reminds people to authenticate their IDs on https://verify.philsys.gov.ph/ by scanning the QR code with a camera to verify personal information.

The PSA warns against fraudsters offering to print PhilSys IDs, emphasizing that only the PSA can issue and print them.

They’ve also started updating demographic information on PhilSys IDs in select provinces.

READ: PSA-7 urges researchers: Visit our Cebu data enclave hub

PSA-7: Report to us if PhilSys ID not accepted

The PSA allows people to update their National ID with changes like name, marital status, and address.

“We want every registered person to be able to use their National IDs bearing accurate information fully. Through the pilot implementation, we shall ensure the PSA’s preparedness to provide updating services before its launch nationwide,” PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa said in a press release on May 17.

They can visit 38 PSA Provincial Statistical Offices for this.

In Central Visayas, Cebu and Bohol offer these services. In Bohol, go to Galleria Luisa, Tagbilaran City, and in Cebu, to Gaisano Capital South, Cebu City.

The PSA is also accepting requests to replace IDs with peeled-off photos. To do this, surrender the ID at a registration center or PSA office and fill out a form.

As of April 26, 2024, 50,599,170 PhilSys IDs have been delivered, and 45,438,766 ePhilIDs printed. /clorenciana

