P13 million worth of shabu seized from couple in Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro May 20,2024 - 09:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anti-narcotics agents and police arrested a live-in couple for drug peddling and seized shabu worth over P13 million in a series of buy-bust operations on Sunday, May 20.

The first operation occurred in North Reclamation Area, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu, where Fatima Veraces of Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City, was arrested with 1.5 kilograms of shabu, valued at P10.2 million, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Following this, authorities arrested her live-in partner, William Lopez Jr., in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, around 4:30 p.m., seizing more shabu from him.

In total, two kilograms of shabu worth P13.6 million were confiscated. Additionally, law enforcers seized cell phones, a multicab, and other evidence.

Veraces and Lopez face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /clorenciana

