CVFA kicks off ‘PFF U19 Nat’l Championship 2024’ on May 21

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Correspondent | May 20,2024 - 10:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) will compete in Group A of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship 2024 Division 1 on Tuesday, May 21, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in this city.

As the host, CVFA will face three top football associations from Visayas and Mindanao in three scheduled matches.

Despite falling short in last year’s national championships held in Cebu being the organizer of the tournament, CVFA aims to redeem itself and become the top team in Group A.

They will play against Panay Football Association (PFA), Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA), and Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog FA (ZANDIFA) in the group stage.

CVFA will face CMORFA in the opening match on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Their second match will be against ZANDIFA on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m.

CVFA’s last scheduled game is a rematch against the Ilonggo booters of the PFA. To recall, PFA handed them a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat in last year’s national championships.

Winning the group stage secures CVFA a slot for the national championships happening later this year.

CVFA will be manned by Eugene Christian Molleno, Edgar Paredes III, Nathan Khail Lingatong, Justine Louie Soco, Joseph Kyne Garces, Mark Anthony Talingting, Lindley Cueva, Merick Baloria, John Benedict Dela Calzada, John Lexter Conde, Kurt Justine Barro, Charles Cliff Ventura, Ariel Estiola, Demosthenes France Del Rosario, Joross Clark Tabar, Joaquin Antonio Nacion, Czaar Robert Daanoy, Glendale Jesus Bontuyan, Rayne Asher Amora, Nolasco Dave Tan, Renzo Enriquez, John Bhyl Gimenez, Alezandro Domecq Ledesma, Carsten Pumareja, and Allister Louis Manlosa.

Their head coach is no other than the multi-titled Glenn Ramos. /clorenciana

