CVFA U19 team prepares for PFF group stage hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association’s (CVFA) U19 squad is gearing up for the upcoming Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships Group Stage Division 1 that will be held here in Cebu.

Last year, CVFA also hosted this major PFF youth tournament which saw its U19 team finishing fourth overall after losing to the visiting Panay Football Association (PFA) in their bronze medal match at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

This time, CVFA made early preparations to prevent a repeat of last year’s shortcomings as the tournament is set to kick off on May 21 at the same venue.

CVFA U19

The squad will be composed of returning players from last year’s PFF U19 tilt and some new faces.

Among the familiar faces returning into action on May 21 are Eugene Christian Molleno, Edgar Paredes III, Nathan Khail Lingatong, and Justine Louie Soco.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team members are Joseph Kyne Garces, Mark Anthony Talingting, Lindley Cueva, Merick Baloria, John Benedict Dela Calzada, John Lexter Conde, Kurt Justine Barro, Charles Cliff Ventura, Ariel Estiola, Demosthenes France Del Rosario, Joross Clark Tabar, Joaquin Antonio Nacion, Czaar Robert Daanoy, Glendale Jesus Bontuyan, Rayne Asher Amora, Nolasco Dave Tan, Renzo Enriquez, John Bhyl Gimenez, Alezandro Domecq Ledesma, Carsten Pumareja, and Allister Louis Manlosa.

The team’s head coach is Glenn Ramos.

PFF matches

CVFA will open their campaign in Group B of the tournament with a match against the Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA) on May 21 at 3 p.m.

This will be followed by their match on May 23 against the Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog Regional Football Association (Zandirfa), and PFA on May 25.

Moreover, Josephril Partosa, CVFA’s marketing committee head, is urging Cebuano football fans anew to support the team’s upcoming PFF campaign by buying their merchandise and kits.

Partosa said that they’re currently accepting sponsors, donors, and generous people who are willing to support the team. Some of those who already helped are Fenestram, Island Paints, and Phelps Dodge.

