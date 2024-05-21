Alden dream come true nga dunay part 2 ang Hello, Love, Goodbye

Dream come true kung ihulagway nila ni Kathryn Bernardo ug Alden Richards sa ilang pagkauban balik sa pelikula nga “Hello Love, Again.”

Mao ni ang part 2 sa ilang blockbuster movie nga “Hello Love, Goodbye” nga niguba sa record niadtong 2019 sa kaagi o history sa Philippine movie industry.

Masundan na ang love story nila ni Ethan ug ni Joy (Alden ug ni Kathryn) sa “Hello, Love, Again” nga idirek ni ni Cathy Garcia-Sampana ug mahimong una nga collaboration pod sa Star Cinema ug sa GMA Pictures.

“Parang panaginip, kaming lahat po hindi po kami makapaniwala na finally it’s happening this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited on what’s to unfold in the next couple of months pero maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyo na nandito ngayon,” matud pa ni Alden sa nahitabong announcement niadtong Lunes para sa Hello, Love, Again.”

“What excites me even more is this is the first collaboration of Star Cinema and GMA Pictures in a film. We couldn’t be happier. Talagang tuloy-tuloy na ‘yung collaboration,” niingon pa gyod ang Asia’s Multimedia Star.

Tinuod gyod nga forward looking gyod kini si Alden nga adunay sequel ang “HLG” para makatrabaho usab sila ni Kathryn.

“Hinintay ko rin siya, after seeing the film over and over again, yung pangarap na yun nasa puso ko lang in the past five years. Finally, dreams do come true talaga,” sey pa sa ulitawo,

Motuyok ang istorya sa “Hello, Love, Again” nga lima na ka tuig human nag-goodbye si Joy (Kathryn) ngadto ni Ethan (Alden) sa Hong Kong para ipadayon ang dugay na niya nga damgo nga nakatrabaho sa Canada.

Human milabay ang taas nga panahon, giusab og pakigkita sila sa kapalaran sila si Joy ug si Ethan sa Canada. Ang pangutana, aduna ba kaha nga happy ending ang ilang love story sa pagkakaron nga higayon?

Matud pa ni Kriz Gazmen, head sa Star Cinema, base sa gipagawas nga balita sa Deadline, “Star Cinema has always been passionate about capturing the stories of our overseas Filipino workers in the big screen, to pay tribute to their sacrifices, grit and resilience to be able to provide for their families.”

“Hello, Love, Again is born out of that same passion, and this time, focusing on the lives of the Filipinos in Canada.

“This also marks the beginning of our beautiful collaboration with GMA Pictures, who shares the same passion with us in telling stories for the Filipino audience worldwide,” matud pa niya.

Sey naman pod ni Direk Cathy, “I am as excited as all of you perhaps, to find out what Joy and Ethan had gone through after Hello, Love, Goodbye and will be going through in Hello, Love, Again.”

Gischedule nga mapagawas sa mga sinehan nationwide ang “Hello, Love, Again” sa Nobyembre 13 karong tuiga.