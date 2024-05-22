Get ready for the ultimate hottest wings challenge by NY Buffalo Brads

Are you a spice enthusiast and a thrill-seeker? Test your limits and prove your mettle with the most anticipated Hottest Wings Challenge by NY Buffalo Brads at the IT Park Garden Bloc on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 4 PM to 9 PM.

Take advantage of this thrilling event with spicy challenges, fantastic prizes, and incredible live performances. Whether you’re a contestant or a spectator, the Hottest Wings Challenge promises an evening of fiery fun and unforgettable moments. Gather your friends and family, and come to IT Park Garden Bloc on May 25th for a spicy, spectacular time!

Take the challenge to earn the Ultimate Chili Head Champion title and win a whopping Php 20,000.00 grand prize money.

Rise to the occasion and participate in NY Buffalo’s other challenges with exciting prices:

Beer Drinking and Hotdog Eating Challenge

In a not-so-ordinary chugging contest, NY Buffalo Brads’ Beer Drinking Challenge awaits contenders who cannot only gulp down until the last drop of beer but also do it the quickest way possible to win the luring Php 5,000.00 cash prize.

If you’re not into cold alcoholic beverages, the widely celebrated fast-food restaurant invites you to its Hotdog Eating Challenge. Whoever consumes the most hotdogs in the allotted time wins the coveted Php 5,000.00 prize.

Strategize, and let the battle of endurance and stamina commence!

There always something in store for everyone

There are an extensive number of exciting activities for attendees to enjoy at the IT Park Garden Bloc, like claw machines to test your luck, a vibrant photo wall to take Instagrammable shots, an interactive TV with games for kids and kids-at-heart, an art musical with Artpression, and an exclusive performance from Wonggoys, the artist behind the hit songs “High Hello,” “Organic,” “I’m Not Sure What to Say But I’ll Say It Anyway,” and “Way Blema.”

Take advantage of this thrilling event with spicy challenges, fantastic prizes, and incredible live performances. Whether you’re a contestant or a spectator, the Hottest Wings Challenge promises an evening of fiery fun and unforgettable moments. Gather your friends and family, and come to IT Park Garden Bloc on May 25th for a spicy, spectacular time!

For more information, call +63 906 331 3631 or send an email to [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu-based fast food chain operating NY Buffalo Brad’s ‘spreads its wings’ as it partners with Shell Ph