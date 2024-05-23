Heat index to hit ‘dangerous’ level in 43 areas on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — On Thursday, 43 areas are expected to reach peak heat indices of or above 42ºC (degrees Celsius). This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The highest peak heat index expected is 47ºC in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. This is based on Pagasa’s latest heat index forecast.

Meanwhile, in Metro Manila at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) in Pasay City, it is forecast to hit a peak of 43ºC.

The lowest expected heat indices remain at Baguio City, Benguet and La Trinidad, Benguet at 27ºC and 28ºC, respectively.

The heat index is the “measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

Once it ranges from 42ºC to 51ºC, the state weather bureau automatically tags it as part of the “danger category,” as it increases the risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.

Below is the list of areas forecast to record a heat index of or above 42ºC in descending order:

Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 47ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 46ºC

Aparri, Cagayan – 46ºC

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 46ºC

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 45ºC

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 45ºC

Aborlan, Palawan – 45ºC

Cuyo, Palawan – 45ºC

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 45ºC

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 45ºC

Roxas City, Capiz – 45ºC

Dumangas, Iloilo – 45ºC

Bacnotan, La union – 44ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 44ºC

ISU Echague, Isabela – 44ºC

Iba, Zambales – 44ºC

Sangley Point, Cavite – 44ºC

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 44ºC

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 44ºC

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 44ºC

Maasin, Southern Leyte – 44ºC

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 44ºC

Naia Pasay City, Metro Manila – 43ºC

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte – 43ºC

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City – 43ºC

Alabat, Quezon – 43ºC

Coron, Palawan – 43ºC

Masbate City, Masbate – 43ºC

Mambusao, Capiz – 43ºC

Siquijor, Siquijor – 43ºC

Catarman, Northern Samar – 43ºC

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 43ºC

Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila – 42ºC

Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 42ºC

Calayan, Cagayan – 42ºC

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya – 42ºC

Baler (Radar), Aurora – 42ºC

Casiguran, Aurora – 42ºC

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42ºC

Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC

Legazpi City, Albay – 42ºC

Catbalogan, Samar – 42ºC

Tacloban City, Leyte – 42ºC

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the Department of Health has repeatedly reminded the public to stay hydrated and avoid sodas, iced tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks. Wear loose and light clothes, limit outdoor activities, and protect against the sun, such as caps, umbrellas and sunscreen.

