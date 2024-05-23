Heat index to hit ‘dangerous’ level in 43 areas on Thursday
MANILA, Philippines — On Thursday, 43 areas are expected to reach peak heat indices of or above 42ºC (degrees Celsius). This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The highest peak heat index expected is 47ºC in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. This is based on Pagasa’s latest heat index forecast.
Meanwhile, in Metro Manila at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) in Pasay City, it is forecast to hit a peak of 43ºC.
The lowest expected heat indices remain at Baguio City, Benguet and La Trinidad, Benguet at 27ºC and 28ºC, respectively.
The heat index is the “measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”
Once it ranges from 42ºC to 51ºC, the state weather bureau automatically tags it as part of the “danger category,” as it increases the risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.
Below is the list of areas forecast to record a heat index of or above 42ºC in descending order:
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 47ºC
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 46ºC
- Aparri, Cagayan – 46ºC
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 46ºC
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 45ºC
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 45ºC
- Aborlan, Palawan – 45ºC
- Cuyo, Palawan – 45ºC
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 45ºC
- Iloilo City, Iloilo – 45ºC
- Roxas City, Capiz – 45ºC
- Dumangas, Iloilo – 45ºC
- Bacnotan, La union – 44ºC
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 44ºC
- ISU Echague, Isabela – 44ºC
- Iba, Zambales – 44ºC
- Sangley Point, Cavite – 44ºC
- Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 44ºC
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 44ºC
- La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 44ºC
- Maasin, Southern Leyte – 44ºC
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 44ºC
- Naia Pasay City, Metro Manila – 43ºC
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte – 43ºC
- Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City – 43ºC
- Alabat, Quezon – 43ºC
- Coron, Palawan – 43ºC
- Masbate City, Masbate – 43ºC
- Mambusao, Capiz – 43ºC
- Siquijor, Siquijor – 43ºC
- Catarman, Northern Samar – 43ºC
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 43ºC
- Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila – 42ºC
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 42ºC
- Calayan, Cagayan – 42ºC
- NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya – 42ºC
- Baler (Radar), Aurora – 42ºC
- Casiguran, Aurora – 42ºC
- Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42ºC
- Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC
- Legazpi City, Albay – 42ºC
- Catbalogan, Samar – 42ºC
- Tacloban City, Leyte – 42ºC
To avoid heat-related illnesses, the Department of Health has repeatedly reminded the public to stay hydrated and avoid sodas, iced tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks. Wear loose and light clothes, limit outdoor activities, and protect against the sun, such as caps, umbrellas and sunscreen.
