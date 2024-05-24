LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Aghon

By: CDN Digital May 24,2024 - 06:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — These are updates on Tropical Depression Aghon, the first tropical cyclone to enter the country in 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Islands are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number one.

This is according to the state weather bureau in its report early Friday morning, May 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said this is due to the the low-pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao del Sur, which has intensified into Tropical Depression Aghon (TD Aghon).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is closely monitoring the low-pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao which they had last spotted at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

Residents of Cebu can expect light to moderate rains throughout the week as a low-pressure area has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

