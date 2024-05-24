LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Aghon
CEBU CITY, Philippines — These are updates on Tropical Depression Aghon, the first tropical cyclone to enter the country in 2024.
Signal No. 1 in 4 areas as Tropical Depression Aghon nears
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number one is up over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islamds, Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Islands after the low-pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao del Sur intensified into Tropical Depression Aghon, the state weather bureau reported early Friday morning.
LPA spotted near Mindanao, may enter PAR Wednesday night – Pagasa
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is closely monitoring the low-pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao which they had last spotted at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.
Light to moderate rains expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR
Residents of Cebu can expect light to moderate rains throughout the week as a low-pressure area has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.
