Light to moderate rains expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 23,2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents of Cebu can expect light to moderate rains throughout the week as a low-pressure area (LPA) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, confirmed that the LPA entered PAR at 5 a.m. today, May 23, approximately 1,035 kilometers east-southeast of Mindanao.

Quiblat mentioned that while the LPA is not expected to significantly affect Cebu, it will impact Eastern Visayas, Leyte, Samar, and the Bicol region more severely.

“Currently, it is offshore, and there’s a high chance it won’t make landfall. However, Eastern Visayas and the Bicol region should prepare for potential heavy rains and the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours,” he explained.

For Cebu, Quiblat said the forecast is more moderate. “We expect light to moderate rains from today until the weekend, but we are not likely to experience heavy downpours unless there are thunderstorms,” Quiblat added.

He stated that while the chance of the LPA making landfall is low, it cannot be completely ruled out.

“The main scenario we’re looking at now is that the LPA will revolve offshore and has the potential to strengthen into a tropical storm category within the next 24 hours,” Quiblat said.

The primary areas expected to be affected remain Eastern Visayas and the Bicol region.

Previously, Pagasa weather specialist Loreidin Dela Cruz-Galicia said during a climate forum on May 22 that the LPA was last observed 1,255 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

Should this LPA intensify and enter PAR, it will be named “Aghon.”

Pagasa assures the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates if there are any significant changes.

Residents are advised to stay informed through Pagasa’s official channels and prepare for possible weather disturbances. /clorenciana

