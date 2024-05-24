‘Dangerous’ hot weather to still hit 37 areas despite TD ‘Aghon approaching
MANILA, Philippines — “Dangerous” peak heat indices will be experienced in 37 areas nationwide on Friday, May 24.
This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and this despite the approaching Tropical Depression Aghon (TD Aghon).
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Aparri, Cagayan; Cuyo, Palawan; Roxas City, Capiz; Mambusao, Capiz; and Iloilo City, Iloilo are six of the 37 areas expected to hit the highest peak heat index at 46℃ (degrees Celsius) today, May 24.
This is based on the state weather agency’s latest heat index forecast.
It also indicated that a 42ºC temperatures will be felt in Metro Manila, specifically, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) in Pasay City.
Pagasa defines heat index as the “measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”
A heat index ranging from 42ºC to 51ºC is automatically considered part of the “danger category,” as it increases the risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke, according to Pagasa.
Below is the list of areas anticipated to experience a peak heat index of or above 42ºC in descending order:
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 46ºC
- Aparri, Cagayan – 46ºC
- Cuyo, Palawan – 46ºC
- Roxas City, Capiz – 46ºC
- Mambusao, Capiz – 46ºC
- Iloilo City, Iloilo – 46ºC
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 45ºC
- Dumangas, Iloilo – 45ºC
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 45ºC
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 44ºC
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 44ºC
- Bacnotan, La Union – 44ºC
- Aborlan, Palawan – 44ºC
- La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 44ºC
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 44ºC
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 43ºC
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte – 43ºC
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 43ºC
- Casiguran, Aurora – 43ºC
- Surigao City, Surigao del Norte – 43ºC
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 43ºC
- Naia Pasay City, Metro Manila – 42ºC
- ISU Echague, Isabela – 42ºC
- Iba, Zambales – 42ºC
- CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 42ºC
- Baler (Radar), Aurora – 42ºC
- Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City – 42ºC
- Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42ºC
- Infanta, Quezon – 42ºC
- Coron, Palawan – 42ºC
- Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC
- Legazpi City, Albay – 42ºC
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42ºC
- CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur – 42ºC
- Siquijor, Siquijor – 42ºC
- Catarman, Northern Samar – 42ºC
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42ºC
To avoid heat-related illnesses, the Department of Health has repeatedly reminded the public to stay hydrated but avoid sodas, iced tea, coffee, and alcoholic drinks, wear loose and light clothes, limit outdoor activities, and wear protection against the sun, such as caps, umbrellas, and sun screen.
