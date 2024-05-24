‘Dangerous’ hot weather to still hit 37 areas despite TD ‘Aghon approaching

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | May 24,2024 - 09:25 AM

MANILA, Philippines — “Dangerous” peak heat indices will be experienced in 37 areas nationwide on Friday, May 24.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and this despite the approaching Tropical Depression Aghon (TD Aghon).

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Aparri, Cagayan; Cuyo, Palawan; Roxas City, Capiz; Mambusao, Capiz; and Iloilo City, Iloilo are six of the 37 areas expected to hit the highest peak heat index at 46℃ (degrees Celsius) today, May 24.

This is based on the state weather agency’s latest heat index forecast.

It also indicated that a 42ºC temperatures will be felt in Metro Manila, specifically, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) in Pasay City.

Pagasa defines heat index as the “measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

A heat index ranging from 42ºC to 51ºC is automatically considered part of the “danger category,” as it increases the risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke, according to Pagasa.

Below is the list of areas anticipated to experience a peak heat index of or above 42ºC in descending order:

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 46ºC

Aparri, Cagayan – 46ºC

Cuyo, Palawan – 46ºC

Roxas City, Capiz – 46ºC

Mambusao, Capiz – 46ºC

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 46ºC

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 45ºC

Dumangas, Iloilo – 45ºC

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 45ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 44ºC

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 44ºC

Bacnotan, La Union – 44ºC

Aborlan, Palawan – 44ºC

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 44ºC

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 44ºC

Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 43ºC

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte – 43ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 43ºC

Casiguran, Aurora – 43ºC

Surigao City, Surigao del Norte – 43ºC

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 43ºC

Naia Pasay City, Metro Manila – 42ºC

ISU Echague, Isabela – 42ºC

Iba, Zambales – 42ºC

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 42ºC

Baler (Radar), Aurora – 42ºC

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City – 42ºC

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42ºC

Infanta, Quezon – 42ºC

Coron, Palawan – 42ºC

Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC

Legazpi City, Albay – 42ºC

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42ºC

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur – 42ºC

Siquijor, Siquijor – 42ºC

Catarman, Northern Samar – 42ºC

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42ºC

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the Department of Health has repeatedly reminded the public to stay hydrated but avoid sodas, iced tea, coffee, and alcoholic drinks, wear loose and light clothes, limit outdoor activities, and wear protection against the sun, such as caps, umbrellas, and sun screen.

