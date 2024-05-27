5 people reported dead due to Typhoon Aghon

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) has left five people dead, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Monday.

Of these fatalities, OCD said four were from Calabarzon and the other one was from Northern Mindanao.

Seven people were also found to be injured due to the typhoon.

Aghon tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete electric posts, wiped out crops and flooded villages, particularly in Quezon province.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday that Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) affected 19,373 people, including seven who were reported injured, as of May 27.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC explained that the latest total count comprises 8,465 families in 158 barangays in Luzon and Visayas.

As of 5:00 p.m., the state weather bureau said six areas are still under Wind Signal No. 1.

These provinces are Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Aghon’s center was approximately 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph with gustiness of up to 170 kph.

Aghon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon.

