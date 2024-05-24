Pagasa: Signal No. 1 up in 4 areas as TD Aghon nears

By: Gilbert S. Gaviola - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | May 24,2024 - 07:42 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Islands are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number one.

This is according to the state weather bureau in its report early Friday morning, May 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said this is due to the the low-pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao del Sur, which has intensified into Tropical Depression Aghon (TD Aghon).

READ MORE:

Light to moderate rains expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR

LPA spotted near Mindanao, may enter PAR Wednesday night – Pagasa

The eye of Aghon was spotted some 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, which packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph while moving west-northwest at 30 kph, said Pagasa in its 4:00 a.m. bulletin.

“Aghon is forecast to move generally northwestward or north northwestward from today until tomorrow while slowly intensifying. On the track forecast, Aghon is forecast to make a close approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Samar tomorrow morning as a tropical depression,” Pagasa said.

“Afterwards, Aghon will pass north northwestward over Eastern Visayas, then emerge over the waters off the east coast of Bicol Region tomorrow afternoon or evening as a tropical storm.” Pagasa said.

Friday forecast

A rainy and windy Friday is expected in Dinagat Islands and Samar provinces with possible flashf loods and landslides, Pagasa warned.

Cloudy skies and with scattered rain showers and thundrstorms are expected in the Bicol region, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga, while the easterlies will also bring cloudy skies an d isolated rain showers to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be raised over parts of Eastern Visayas and the Caraga region before noon Friday, Pagasa said.

Rough seas alert!

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) are expected in the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Caraga region.

“Mariners of motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.” Pagasa added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP