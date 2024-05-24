Rainy weather ahead for Cebu: Relief amid flooding concerns

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 24,2024 - 10:52 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rain has fallen in Cebu City at around 9 a.m. today, May 24, providing relief from the long-lasting heat caused by El Niño.

Rain clouds are a welcome sight, signaling an end to the dry spell that has affected the region.

However, Cebuanos now worry about an approaching storm that may cause flooding and landslides in some areas.

Light to moderate rains expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR

LPA spotted near Mindanao, may enter PAR Wednesday night – Pagasa

According to Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, the low-pressure area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 2 a.m. on Friday.

This tropical depression, named Aghon, was already located 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Quiblat cautioned residents that although the tropical depression’s impact on Cebu is expected to be minimal, it could still bring overcast skies, light to moderate rain, and occasional heavy downpours from thunderstorms.

“Magbinantayon kita ilabina kay madag-umon nga kalangitan ang masinti karon, naay mga katag nga pag ulan, hinay ngadto sa kasarangan og duna poy kusog nga pag ulan tungod sa mga naumol nga thunderstorms,” he said.

Quiblat also said the forecast predicts rainy weather until the weekend, with the tropical depression expected to move northeast and possibly become a tropical storm by Sunday, May 26.

Despite uncertainties about its path, it could intensify into a typhoon before leaving the PAR by mid-next week.

In terms of rainfall distribution, Quiblat said that northern Cebu is expected to experience heavier downpours compared to Central and Southern Cebu.

As residents prepare for the upcoming weather conditions, authorities advise vigilance and readiness for any eventualities.

Pagasa assures the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates if there are any significant changes.

Residents are advised to stay informed through Pagasa’s official channels and prepare for possible weather disturbances. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP