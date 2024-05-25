Toledo Xignex Trojans co-owner optimistic of winning PCAP title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo Xignex Trojans’ co-owner and founder Jeah Gacang strongly believes they will win their first-ever title in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference grand finals today, May 25.

In a short interview with CDN Digital, Gacang was overjoyed when they toppled the top-ranked Camarines Soaring Eagles to win the South Division title and advance to the grand finals for the second season in a row.

They will face the Manila Load Manna Knights in the grand finals today at 7 p.m.

The Load Manna Knights also staged a massive upset in the North Division when they beat former PCAP champions, San Juan Predators.

“All glory to God! It was a tough journey to reach the grand finals! I’m beyond proud of the team. Witnessing their hard work, commitment, and teamwork, and how they collaborated with each other, is truly something to be proud of,” said Gacang.

“Team Manila is a super team with a grandmaster on board and other top players in the country. It’s a formidable lineup! But I firmly believe that anything can happen, and I have faith in our team, in each and every one of them.”

The Trojans will highly rely on their trusted woodpushers, including International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Angelo Young, Chin Lim, IM Joel Pimentel, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Allan Pason, and Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, who has been very consistent in their previous outings, especially during the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Manila will be headed by Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. along with Woman International Master (WIM) Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Ricardo De Guzman, FIDE Master (FM) Narquinden Reyes, Karl Victor Ochoa, and Narciso Gumila.

