38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards gather Cebu’s sporting elite on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— All roads lead to The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu as the 38th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards, take centerstage on Sunday, May 26.

This much-awaited annual awards will pay homage to over a hundred of Cebu’s most outstanding athletes and sports personalities after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the forefront of the 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards awardees are renowned sports physician Dr. Rhoel Dejano and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Edward Hayco.

READ:

Dr. Dejano will receive the prestigious ‘Sportsman of the Year’ award, recognizing his charitable contributions to the local sports community.

Dejano, the official sports physician for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), and the Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), provided vital medical assistance to countless injured athletes for several years already.

He leads a charitable initiative alongside fellow Cebuano sports surgeons and physicians, giving hope to injured athletes by offering free surgeries and treatments.

Moreover, he serves as a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Meanwhile, Hayco, known as the “Father of Cebu Dancesport,” and a driving force behind Cebu City’s successful grassroots program and brainchild of numerous Guinness World Record events, will receive this year’s presidential award.

His appointment as a Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner in 2022 served as an important milestone in his illustrious career as a sportsman.

Currently, Hayco leads the PSC’s National Grassroots Sports Summit, an initiative that has reached dozens of cities, developing grassroots sports on a nationwide scale.

Also climbing the stage on Sunday’s 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards affair are the recipients of the Orlacsan Award. They are Jeff Codera, Jerry Maratas, Jeah Gacang, and Jessica Honoridez.

These individuals have made noteworthy contributions to the local sports community, particularly during the dire times brought about by the global pandemic.

In a sentimental tribute, SAC will give five posthumous awards to individuals who left a lasting legacy in Cebu’s sports landscape. They are Enrico David “Rico” S. Navarro, Atty. George P. Bragat Sr., Dionisio “Diony” Cañete, Ricky Ballesteros, and Rafael “Raffy” Uytiepo.

Also highlighting the 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards is the recognition of 19 major awardees from various sports.

They are June Mar Fajardo (basketball), Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem (boxing), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Trixie Lofranco (arnis), Maria Ella Alcoseba (arnis), Dexler Bolambao (arnis), Rubilen Amit (billiards), Junia Gabasa (golf), Angelo Marquez (dancesport), Polaris Esports (Esport), Eliecha Zoey Malilay (jiu-jitsu), Ellise Xoe Malilay (jiu-jitsu), Angel Sanchez (jiujitsu), William John Riley Go (karting), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Aidaine Krishia Laxa (taekwondo), Matthew Justine Hermosa (triathlon) Elreen Ando (weightlifting), and Ronil Tubog (wrestling).

In addition, a total of 142 athletes and teams will receive special citations during the awards ceremony— a shining testament to Cebu’s talent depth in sports.

The awards will kick off at 4:00 p.m. | POOLED REPORT

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP