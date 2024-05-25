Cebu City, CPA to launch Puso Village, parking facility under new deal

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 25,2024 - 09:32 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government and the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) are nearing an agreement to launch the Puso Village and the mechanical parking facility in the Compania Maritima area.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia met with CPA officials, including General Manager Francisco Comendador III, on May 24, to discuss these plans.

“Mao na ni. This is the start of the collaboration, cooperation, and coordination between the City of Cebu and the Cebu Port Authority,” Garcia said.

In a report from Cebu City News and Information, Comendador expressed gratitude to the mayor for the invitation to City Hall and optimism about working with the City Government.

He stressed the need for unity and peace in Cebu and hoped that this initial meeting and site visit would pave the way for achieving these goals.

“Kini among pag-anhi, nagpamatuod ni nga sukad pa sa sinugdanan, gusto jud mi og kalinaw unya panaghiusa sa atong One Cebu,” he said.

Following the meeting, officials conducted an ocular inspection of the site, part of the Carbon Market Redevelopment Project, a joint venture between the City and Cebu2World Development Inc.

The Puso Village is designed to have 334 retail spaces and 138 food and beverage outlets, while the mechanical parking facility will accommodate 150 vehicles.

Both projects have been delayed due to a civil case between CPA and the City Government regarding the ownership of Compania Maritima and its premises.

After the meeting, Garcia announced that the lawyers from both sides would work to finalize an agreement, potentially in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), or Compromise Agreement.

Garcia and Comendador will need authorization from the Cebu City Council and the CPA Board, respectively, to sign the document, which they hope to complete by mid-June.

The finalized agreement must then be submitted to the court for approval due to the ongoing court injunction over the property.

“I can see this happening in maybe three months — the entire thing will be operational already,” Mayor Garcia said,” Garcia said. /clorenciana

