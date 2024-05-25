Motorcycle taxi program to continue – LTFRB

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Saturday that it did not terminate the motorcycle (MC) taxi program.

In its statement, LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said that its technical working group (TWG) only terminated the data gathering for the MC taxi program.

“The TWG did not endorse the termination of the program. What it terminated is the gathering of data and the program continues,” Guadiz said.

READ: Motorcycle taxi measure pushed in House — speaker

“The endorsement of the TWG MC Taxi group is to add more players and expand it to more places,” he added.

READ: Cebu City councilor wants motor taxi firm to probe, address alleged illicit bookings

Meanwhile, the official said there were plans to expand the study into more MC taxi providers and more areas outside Metro Manila.

READ: 8K new motorcycle taxis to operate outside NCR

The LTFRB added that it accredited four Transport Network Companies with 8,000 riders in Regions III & IV.

“The study was stretched to more players and outside the borders of Metro Manila,” he said.

The pilot study, which was approved by the Congress in 2019, is set to end on May 31.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP