Tornado destroys 4 houses, damages 8 others in Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — At least four houses were destroyed while eight were damaged after they were hit by a tornado in Barangay Caburihan, Lavazares town in Northern Samar on Saturday, May 25.

Rei Josiah Echano, provincial disaster risk reduction management officer, said the tornado affected 14 families or 53 individuals.

He said Governor Edwin Ongchuan has already mobilized the resources of the province to provide shelter assistance and other needs of the victims.

The affected families are temporarily taking shelter at their barangay hall.

Staff Sergeant Amiel Galdonez, head of the operations division of the Lavezares police, said the tornado lasted for about four minutes and may have been spawned by Tropical Depression Aghon.

“Good thing, no one was hurt by the tornado,” Galdonez said in a phone interview.

