Pagasa: Aghon makes 8 landfalls

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Aghon made eight landfalls in different areas across the country during the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

During a joint press conference with the Office of the Civil Defense on Sunday, Pagasa stated that Aghon’s first landfall occurred in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

Shortly after, it landed in Giporlos, Eastern Samar around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday (May 25) and Basiao Island in Catbalogan, Samar at 4 a.m.

Below are other areas where the storm landed until Sunday morning:

4th landfall: Cagduyong Island in Catbologan, Samar (May 25 – 5 a.m.)

5th landfall: Batuan, Masbate (May 25 – 10:20 a.m.)

6th landfall: Masbate City (May 25 – 10:45 a.m.)

7th landfall: Torrijos, Marinduque (May 25 – 10 p.m.)

8th landfall: Lucena City (May 26 – 4:30 a.m.)

Earlier, Pagasa reported that Aghon’s northwestward movement slightly increased at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 110 kph.

Due to its maintained strength, Pagasa said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted in northern and central portions of Quezon, Laguna, the eastern portion of Rizal, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still up in the following areas:

The southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)

The southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

The southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda)

The eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen)

Aurora

The eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

The rest of Quezon

The rest of Rizal

Cavite

The rest of Batangas

The northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas)

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

The northern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Polangui, Malinao, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao)

Burias Island

