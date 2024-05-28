Garcia cancels procurement of portabaths, portalets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered the cancellation of current procurement activities related to the rental of portabaths and portalets with showers, which will be used for the Palarong Pambansa this July.

Garcia announced this in a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) where he inspected the progress of the installation of the rubber for the track oval and other preparations for the sports event.

Garcia said in his letter dated May 27, addressed to the Goods and Services Bids and Awards Committee, that the portabaths and portalets requested for procurement by the Local School Board were “no longer economically, financially, or technically feasible considering the necessity of securing additional funds for the implementation of the Palarong Pambansa.”

“As the head of the procuring entity requests your good office to cancel the foregoing procurement, under Section 41 of RA 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act) and that the same be opened again for submission of bids, as may be appropriate, provided that all the necessary requirements and procedures under RA 9184 are duly complied with. Thank you very much,” he said.

Garcia added that the appropriated budget for portalets and portabaths was P21 million; however, during the bidding process, the amount summed up to P18 million.

“The cancellation is only the [procured] P18 million (portalets and portabaths) kay mao rama’y na bid…just that particular bid,” Garcia said.

Budget

The school board requested 230 units of portabaths and 248 units of portalets from the supplier.

Councilor Dondon Hontiveros explained in a previous interview that the supplier lowered the price from P21 million to P18 million upon learning that there was another bidder.

Hontiveros justified the P18 million budget by explaining that it covers 478 units and includes not only the units themselves but also the supplier’s services for installation and cleaning over 17 days, from June 30 to July 17. Hontiveros made these comments after he debunked allegations of overpriced procurements for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

Subsequently, Garcia said that he would let the assigned committee for the Palarong Pambansa review the necessary preparations for Cebu City’s hosting of the Palaro, so the committee can then give their recommendation.

“I’m not saying nga di na gyud ta mag rent og portalets but what I’m saying is it’s gonna be much, much, much less than the P18 million that was asked (with the reopening of bidding),” Garcia said.

Slashing of P400 million budget?

Moreover, Garcia said that they will also be checking if there are other items needed for budget-trimming.

“We are working on it now,” said Garcia.

On Tuesday, the acting mayor said that he still could not provide the “itemized” or “total amount” of the budget that might be reduced but he assured “it will really be reduced” and that they will not spend the entire P400 million appropriated for Palaro.

“Wherever we can save, we will save. We just have to prioritize and tan-awn sad nato’g balik, we have to make another review and assessment if there are items there nga kinahanglan gyud nato’ng i-slash, ato gyung i-slash,” Garcia added.

Last May 20, Garcia ordered the “immediate suspension” of all new procurements related to the city’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July pending a review of the proposals.

Garcia said he wants to make sure that they only spend government funds on what’s needed.| with reports from Pia Piquero

