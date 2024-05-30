Is giving money garlands during graduation necessary?

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 30,2024 - 11:28 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s graduation season, one of the most anticipated school events at the end of the school year.

During this time, parents and loved ones express their “congratulations” by giving presents to graduates or awardees, which are sometimes flowers, cash, or even food.

Traditionally, flower garlands are known to be the thing that accentuates the toga graduates wear.

But the trend these days shows that some people give graduates garlands made of real peso bills.

The director of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (Deped-7) believes that each individual has his or her own right to give to the graduates whatever they want. But he encourages gift givers not to be too “showy.”

“Though wala gyud ta totally nag ingon nga ‘ayaw,’ pero kita lang sigurong mga ginikanan, mga guardians, maghuna-huna angay ba gyud nato siyang buhaton para sa atong mga bata? Dili bani siya maka apektar sa the whole community nga naa dinha?” DepEd-7 director Salustiano Jimenez said.

(Though we’re not saying totally no, but we parents, guardians, we should think if it is necessary to do this for our kids? Won’t this affect the whole community there?)

Jimenez said that the act might cause envy to some graduates.

“Ako, personally, naa man gud ta’y katungod sa usa’g usa. Although ingnon ang ginikanan nga i-discourage, ang atong mga teachers muingon i-discourage, pero sa ila man gud na sa atong mga ginikanan. Mura man sad ta nga makuan sa ilaha nga ‘ayaw na’ unya unsay kadaot nga mahimo kung pananglitan ingon ana. Is it detrimental? Makadaot ba sa mental health? Kay ang uban makakita nga gisabitan, ang usa dili?”

(For me, personally, I believe we all have the right. Although we discourage parents, our teachers say it should be discouraged, but that’s the discretion of the parents. Because if we say “no,” what’s bad about it if ever it is done? Is it detrimental? Can it be bad for our mental health? Because others will be seen with a garland, while another one doesn’t have?)

For Jimenez, he believes it is really up to parents or relatives to be aware of the situation. All the department can do is to give a guide.

“Depende lang na sa conscience pud sa atong mga ginikanan. At least we are giving them a guide nga angay ba gyud na siya ibutang. Kay basig ang bata mag huna-huna nga kinahanglan naa ba gyuy ingon ana,” Jimenez said.

(It really depends on the conscience of the parents. At least we are giving them a guide on whether it is right to hang a garland or not. Because maybe if it is done, a child might think that this is the norm during graduation.)

He also acknowledged that having a money garland is a good thing given that it is already cash, but he wants to underline that giving the traditional form of garland will still be different in a momentous occasion.

