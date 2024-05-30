‘3 a.m.’ completion rites in Lapu-Lapu school explained

By: Futch Anthony Inso, Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Correspondent, Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 30,2024 - 09:49 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “3 a.m.” completion rites in a school in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City posted by a concerned netizen stirred public interest on Wednesday, May 29.

However, there was a reason for it.

Garvin Velos, the school principal, explained through an interview with a local TV station yesterday afternoon that the completion rites’ schedule had to be changed multiple times due to several reasons.

Velos said that their school has initially set June 7 for the completion rites but due to the memorandum from the Department of Education (DepEd) which mandated schools to finish all school activities before June, it was changed.

A private school was the first to schedule an event on that day, May 29 at the HoopsDome, and Velos said they had to talk with the officers of the said school to request if they could insert their completion rites.

“Kay nang-hitch raman mi [anang] orasa, dapat kami maoy mo-adjust para makagamit mi ani nga area. Kay sa number nga 1,513 [completers], wa gyuy space sa Marigondon nga maka accommodate ana. 1,500 (students) with two parents is equals to 4,500 ang imong i-accommodate,” Velos said.

In a separate interview with DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez, he told CDN Digital that on that day, the only available schedule was at dawn as what the division schools superintendent told him.

Tight schedule in the venue

The call time was actually 3 a.m. and the processional started at 4 a.m.

“Kay wala nagyuy lain nga schedule ang Hoops Dome kay there are 1,500 of them, wala gyuy venue nga pwede. Nag request sila nako nga mo go sila to June but the issuance from Central Office, from the Deped Secretary, kinahanglan 29-31 May. June 1 dili na pwede,” Jimenez said.

Meanwhile, Velos said that the program’s schedule also had a green signal from education program supervisor of DepEd Lapu-Lapu City, Irene Pilapil.

The vice president of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (SPTA) also said that a meeting among the parents regarding the completion rites schedule was also convened.

“Before ang graduation happened, naa gyud ang SPTA, together with the school heads, the faculty and staff, and together with the parents para ma agreed ang time kay kung wala sila mapatawag, karon palang daan daghan ang rumors, daghan ang bagulbol. Although dili gyud nato malikayan nga naa gyud ang uban, di kasabot, mo yawyaw pero nevertheless, gamay ra sila,” said Celestino Hiyas, vice president of SPTA in Marigondon National High School (MNHS).

Netizen’s concern

The completion rites reportedly ended at around 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. the recognition ceremony of (MNHS) took place. Then, at 1 p.m. the graduation ceremony of a private school commenced.

The netizen, in his now deleted post, questioned DepEd if it was “proper” and “formal” to conduct a ceremony at “3 a.m.”

“Anyways, I really can’t deal with these people especially teachers and parents hating me because I’m concerned with the students waking up at 1-2 a.m. for the ceremony,” the netizen said.

He also revealed in the interview yesterday that he served as a guardian to his younger sister because their parents got separated and their mother was working abroad.

He expressed there was insufficient time for preparation and guardians like him who is very busy every day would eventually find it hard to prepare at such an early time.

“As much as possible I really don’t want to attack the school heads or anyone. Even the teachers I appreciate them all because I’m very grateful that they’ve accepted my siblings nga mo-school sa Marigondon National High School. It’s just that I questioned lang gyud nganong ingon ato ka early,” the netizen said.

Deped memorandum

Item 3 of Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024 dated February 19, stated that the adjusted dated of the end of the school year is May 31, 2024 and school break starts at June 1 to July 26.

As of now, Jimenez said that there is no DepEd memorandum that states the guidelines of the appropriate schedule for moving up, recognition, and completions rites.

“Wala tay policy ana pero practical wise, ato pud nang i-check kung angay ba or dili. Pariha rapod sa ating CVIRAA nga magsugod ang duwa og alas 5 sa kadlawn aron di mainitan. Pero mao lage kanang alas 3 alas 2, wala nagyud ta ana,” Jimenez said.

During Cebu City’s hosting of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), Cebu City Sports Commission Chair John Pages, said that no outdoor games will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that the participants would not be exposed to extreme heat, given that the heat index that time continued to increase.

