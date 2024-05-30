DepEd-7 to graduates: Observe proper decorum when receiving diplomas, awards

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 30,2024 - 02:51 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (Deped-7) is reminding graduating students to observe proper decorum when they receive their diplomas on stage during graduation.

Deped-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said that as much as possible, graduation ceremonies must be celebrated in a “formal” way.

“It must be done simply but memorable [and the] solemnity, [must be present],” Jimenez said.

The DepEd-7 regional director made this statement in relation to the videos making rounds on social media of graduates doing stunts such as push ups and twerks after receiving their diplomas or awards.

Jimenez said there are other events related to graduation where graduates can celebrate in a festive manner, such as graduation balls.

“Kanang mag tumbling-tumbling, dili lang siguro na siya. Kay ako, personally, I will discourage that. Why? Magproblema napod unya ta physically og unsa nasay mabali dinha unya makaigo og somebody. It will cause another [problem],” Jimenez said.

“As the regional director, I discourage gyud ana,” he added.

In one viral video circulating on Facebook and TikTok, students are seen addressing the commencement in an unconventional way that many disapprove of.

Some students are seen going up on stage to receive their diplomas. After receiving their certificates, students then dance on stage, with some performing steps from TikTok while others twerk on the floor.

This year, the graduation rites are scheduled not later than June, as per Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024 of DepEd. | with reports from Marianne Jade Gojit, contributor, Inquirer POP

