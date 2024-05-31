62 more barangays in Central Visayas declared drug-cleared

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) has declared an additional 62 barangays in Central Visayas as drug-cleared barangays.

This occurred during the validation of documentary requirements and the assessment of the drug situation, conducted through blended online and face-to-face deliberations on May 29 and 30 at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7’s office in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Cebu province now has an additional 19 drug-cleared barangays, while Bohol and Negros Oriental have 15 and 22 respectively.

In Cebu City, six new barangays were declared drug-cleared after passing the assessment conducted by the ROCBDC, which is chaired by PDEA-7 Regional Director Emerson Margate.

Additionally, 46 barangays previously declared as drug-cleared were revalidated on the second day of the process.

All maintained their drug-cleared status, with the committee issuing a resolution to affirm this.

Of the 46 barangays that were revalidated, one was from Bogo City in Cebu, 26 were from Siquijor, and 19 were from Cebu City.

Of the 3,003 barangays in the region, 1,806 have been declared drug-cleared by the ROCBDC, while 116 have been deemed drug-free.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-7 serves as the vice-chair of the ROCBDC, with the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7, Department of Health (DOH)-7, and local government units (LGUs) serving as members.

The Barangay Drug Clearing Program is pursuant to Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021. It serves as a holistic anti-illegal drug strategy aimed at protecting people and communities from drug addiction.

