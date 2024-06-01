SHAABAA Season 27 fires off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The lone defending champion of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA), the Nest Workspaces Batch 2013, will begin its title retention bid as the SHAABAA Season 27 unfolds on Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Brgy. Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 2013 will banner the nine games featured in tomorrow’s much-awaited opening of the SHAABAA Season 27.

To recall, Batch 2013 announced that they’re the only defending champion from last year’s Season 26 that will be campaigning this season.

They will face rivals Batch 2014 at 4 p.m. in their first game in Division C.

Division B champs’ Cebu Landmasters Batch 2003 and Division A champions ARQ Builders Batch 2001 have decided to skip their participation this year.

New Formats

Nonetheless, Season 27 won’t be short of excitement as SHAABAA President Lloyd Jeffrey Atillo revealed numerous innovations and new formats in the tournament that promise Sacred Hearters a more meaningful season.

Before the games begin, an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. will feature all of the 21 competing teams in the three different divisions.

SHAABAA Chairman Afshin Ghassemi, Atillo, and Commissioner Atty. Boyet Velez are expected to lead the opening ceremony tomorrow.

The games then start at 1 p.m. featuring Batch 2009 versus Batch 2011, while 2KCares.Org squares off with Yangtze Ice in the other court.

Also, Core Pacific and GMall of Cebu lock horns, while Batch 2004 takes on Batch 2005 at 2:30 p.m.

Batch 2006 will take on Batch 2010 at 4 p.m., at the opposite court.

One of the newest teams, Batch 2023 will debut in tomorrow’s kick-off against Batch 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Batch 2021 will trade baskets with Batch 2020 at the opposite court.

Lastly, fellow newbie team Batch 2024 will serve as the lone 7 p.m. game against Batch 2022.

