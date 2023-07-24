SHAABAA Season 26: Batch 2000, 2022, & 2011 score big wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Division A defending champions, Core Pacific Money Exchange-Batch 2000, opened their Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 with a lopsided win against the Kima Glass Supply Co. Inc.-Batch 1998, 58-29.

Dave Michael Ting led Batch 2000 with his 11-point outing, while Serg Al Go Bui and Sean Young each scored nine points. SHAABAA chairman Afshin Ghaseemi chipped in eight markers in their big opening win on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Batch 1998’s Conrad Ang spoiled his double-double outing of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Batch 2000 led as much as 29 points, 58-29, in the final period by banking on their 12-0 run. They capitalized on Batch 1998’s turnovers, converting 17 points from them, while their bench players unloaded 34 points.

DIVISION C

In Division C, Uriel Avila had a spectacular 55-point game to lead the undermanned Batch 2022 to an 86-82 victory against Batch 2021.

Avila didn’t just score 55 points; he also tallied 18 rebounds, three assists, and one steal, while teammate Rey Tristan Fuentes added 14 to log their first win.

Batch 2021’s Virgil Maynard Uy, Martin Patrick Dumon, Anski-Mclouisse Espina, Rey Marcus Uy-Fuentes, and Brandon Largo scored 19, 17, 16, 14, and 10 points, respectively, in their losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Harley Davidson-Batch 2014 remained unbeaten in two games after routing Batch 2015, 87-60, in the other Division C game.

Lucky Ecarma also had a stellar night after logging a double-double game of 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Teammates Jair Edrei Igna, Gio Laguyo, and Popoy Navarro scored 16, 11, and 10 points apiece.

Macrae Lim led Batch 2015 with 14 markers, while Brian Treveno had 11 points, and Steven Co added 10 points.

DIVISION B

In Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 edged Crossfit-Subtero-Batch 2006, 64-52, with Bernard Chioson leading them with 31 points.

Bradley Bacaltos aided Chioson with a double-double game of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Batch 2006’s Luis Yu scored 15 points in their defeat.

Batch 2010 overwhelmed Batch 2007, 63-36, with Jasper Diaz and Gabe Branzuela leading them with 22 and 15 points apiece. Leigh Christian Dixon had 15 points and 20 rebounds in Batch 2007’s loss.

In the other Division B action, Batch 2004 won over Batch 2005, 60-53, behind Franco Augusto Te and Christopher Consunji’s 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Eddie Cabahug tallied 19 and Antonio Datan with 14 points and 16 rebounds in their losing efforts.

On the other hand, Bayfront Hotel-Batch 90/97 won versus Speed Demon Vivant-Batch 94/95/96, 51-29, in the other Division A game.

Mark Sy had nine points to lead Batch 90/97, while Paulsen Uy also had nine points in Batch 94/95/96’s loss.

Lastly, ARQ-Batch 2001 logged their second straight victory by beating Yangtze Cooling Ice Systems-Batch 1992, 67-44.

Mark Hing dropped a double-double outing of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and one steal. Josef Rey Reoma and Jason Arquisola scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Joel Co scored 12 points for Batch 1992’s defeat.

