Over 1K Cebu City farmers get farming equipment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 1,073 farmers from the mountain barangays in Cebu City received farming equipment from the City Government yesterday, June 1.

According to the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), among the equipment distributed were hose, water drums, pond liner, pump, feeds, and vitamins for the farm animals.

Joey Baclayon, head of the City Agriculture Department (CAD), told the PIO that these farmers are members of various associations.

Aside from the equipment and other necessities, each farmer also received five kilos of rice and canned goods through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The beneficiaries covered were from barangays Buot, Sinsin, Sudlon I, Sudlon II, and Babag, through CAD in coordination with DSWD, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, and the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries.

Baclayon, who was also present during the distribution, said that the activity started even before Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was suspended.

“Na pay laing modawat. Karon ang atong nidawat ang association sa farmers’ federation. Last week naa tay para sa farmers’ alliance. Sa sunod semana na pud kadto na pud sa atoang farmers irrigation,” Baclayon said.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia headed the distribution of the equipment along with councilors Rey Gealon and Francis Esparis.

“Naa mi diri karon kay naa tay ipanghatag gikan sa atong gobiyerno para og alang kaninyo. Kay kami nasayod sa inyong kahimtang, sa kalisod nga inyong giagian, ilabi na ang atong mag-uuma nga nagsalig lang gyod sa ilang mga agi o sa ilang ani para makahatag og maayong panglawas sa ilang pamilya,” Garcia said.

“Mao na nga ang inyong gobiyerno naa diri karon kay para motabang kaninyo. Bahala na’g ginagmay basta naa lang,” he added.

Moreover, Garcia also praised the hardwork of the farmers, emphasizing that they are the vital source of the supplies of vegetables, fruits, and other foods, for the peolple residing in the urban areas.

“Mao na nga kami accept-tado kaayo mi sa inyong role isip mga partners namo para molambo ang atong dakbayan sa Sugbo,” Garcia said. /clorenciana

