Shootout: Police kill 2 robbers in Corella, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two robbers were killed in a shootout in Purok 1, Barangay Anislag, Corella town, Bohol, on Saturday evening, June 1, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Ricky Gamo of Brgy. Tagbuane, Alburquerque town, and Jonas Amen of Ubujan District, Tagbilaran City.

Before the shootout with the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO), the suspects and an accomplice tried to rob a woman in Sikatuna town. The woman screamed for help, causing the suspects to flee on a red motorcycle.

During a hot pursuit, police spotted the suspects in Corella. When the police attempted to stop them, the suspects sped off, abandoned their motorcycle, and fled into a bushy area while shooting at the police.

READ: Couple found dead in tent in Bohol: Death due to inhaling toxic fumes

In the ensuing gunfight, one PIU officer was hit but unharmed due to his bulletproof vest.

Two suspects were shot and later declared dead on arrival at Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City. The third suspect escaped and remains at large.

The deceased suspects had prior records for snatching and theft and were linked to a series of robberies in May in Maribojoc, Tagbilaran City, and Dauis. The police are continuing their search for the third suspect. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP