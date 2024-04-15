Couple found dead in tent in Bohol: Death due to inhaling toxic fumes

Trigger warning: This story mentions self-harm or suicide.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigations continue to shed light on the death of a French and Cebuana couple inside a tent in a subdivision in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

But initial investigations pointed to suicide, police in Central Visayas said.

Coroners in Tagbilaran City ruled that the victims, Sylvian Florian Delaitre and Jennifer Cornelio, died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic fumes, said Police Lt. Col. Gerald Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

“This would coincide with the recovery of toxic chemicals in the area,” Pelare told reporters in a teleconference.

Investigators also disclosed that they received information from one of the couple’s friends, saying that they had been contemplating taking their own lives before.

While evidence showed that the tragedy that befell Delaitre and Cornelio was an apparent suicide, police have not closed the case yet.

Pelare said police in Bohol have not found any signs of foul play. However, he clarified they continue to conduct further and deeper investigations into it.

Last April 12, authorities confirmed recovering the bodies of Delaitre and Cornelio inside a tent they set up on a vacant lot in a subdivision in Bool District in Tagbilaran City.

Delaitre, 39, came from France while Cornelio, 30, was a native of San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

Police recovered a container of muriatic acid and a pail of chemical believed to be hydrogen sulfide. In addition, they also found what looked like suicide notes.

“But as we’ve mentioned before, everything is still to be validated with more and deeper investigation,” Pelare added.

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

